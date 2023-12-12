BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Director Declaration
The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), that Caroline Chan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from 1 April 2024, as a Non-Executive Director of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited, whose ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
For further information please contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Company website: www.bhmacro.com