  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
47.70 USD   -1.04%
BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

12/06/2022 | 10:42am EST
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change
6 December 2022
 

The Company announces the appointment of Caroline Chan as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 6 December 2022.

Caroline has over 30 years’ experience as a corporate lawyer and is a Guernsey Advocate.  She retired from private practice in 2020. Caroline qualified as an English solicitor with Allen & Overy, working in their corporate teams in London and Hong Kong. On returning to Guernsey in 1998, Caroline practised locally, including as a partner with firms Ogier and Mourant Ozannes. Caroline is a Guernsey resident.

Additionally, Caroline is a non-executive director of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited, another Guernsey investment fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, a member of the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority and Chair of the Board of Governors of The Ladies’ College, Guernsey.  

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Caroline’s current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited
 

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


