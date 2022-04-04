Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/04 10:04:20 am EDT
44.78 USD   +5.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

04/04/2022 | 10:45am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1NP5142

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited London UK
Rathbone Investment Management International St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Natwest Trustees Limited London UK
BNP Paribas Limited London UK
Rathbone Nominees Limited London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.956800 0.000000 10.956800 4585706
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.308000 0.000000 11.308000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1NP5142 4508984 10.773500
GG00B1NPGV15 76722 0.183300
Sub Total 8.A 4585706 10.956800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbone Investment Management Ltd 10.151900 10.151900%
Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd 0.696000 0.696000%
Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited 0.109000 0.109000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

none

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


© PRNewswire 2022
