  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BH Macro Limited
  News
  Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:24 2022-07-25 am EDT
48.09 USD   -1.85%
10:16aBH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/22BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2022
PR
07/14BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Summary 
Summary

BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

07/25/2022 | 10:16am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1NPGV15

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

LGT Group Holding Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vaduz

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Liechtenstein

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.270000 0.000000 5.270000 2393241
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1NP5142 2276802 5.020000
GG00B1NPGV15 116439 0.250000
Sub Total 8.A 2393241 5.270000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Vaduz


© PRNewswire 2022
