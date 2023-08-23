BH Macro Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
23 August 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 13 September 2023 at 9:30am.
The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders yesterday.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
