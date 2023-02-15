BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)
(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
PDMR Dealings
The Company announces that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have been issued ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) denominated, as applicable, as Sterling shares (the “Sterling Shares”) and/or US dollar shares (the “US Dollar Shares” and, together with the Sterling Shares, the “Shares”), pursuant to their participation in the Company's initial issue of Shares announced on 23 January 2023.
The Shares issued pursuant to the initial issue were admitted to the premium listing category of the official list of the FCA and to trading on the premium segment of the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc earlier today, 15 February 2023.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Horlick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|US Dollar Shares of no par value each
|
|
|Identification code
|GG00BQBFY479
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|US$4.47
|79,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - Single transaction
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|- Price
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Caroline Chan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Sterling Shares of no par value each
|
|
|Identification code
|GG00BQBFY362
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|431.5 pence
|11,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - Single transaction
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|- Price
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bronwyn Curtis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Sterling Shares of no par value each
|
|
|Identification code
|GG00BQBFY362
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|431.5 pence
|23,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - Single transaction
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|- Price
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Le Poidevin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Sterling Shares of no par value each
|
|
|Identification code
|GG00BQBFY362
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|431.5 pence
|20,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - Single transaction
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|- Price
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire Whittet
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BH Macro Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Sterling Shares of no par value each
|
|
|Identification code
|GG00BQBFY362
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|431.5 pence
|8,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - Single transaction
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|- Price
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001