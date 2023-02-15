Advanced search
    BHMU   GG00BQBFY479

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:10:19 2023-02-15 am EST
4.560 USD   -1.51%
10:36aBH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings
PR
02/13UK Labor Market, Inflation Data Could Offer Upside to Gilts
DJ
02/13UK House Builders' Early 2023 Results Are Encouraging
DJ
BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

02/15/2023 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

PDMR Dealings

The Company announces that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have been issued ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) denominated, as applicable, as Sterling shares (the “Sterling Shares”) and/or US dollar shares (the “US Dollar Shares” and, together with the Sterling Shares, the “Shares”), pursuant to their participation in the Company's initial issue of Shares announced on 23 January 2023.

The Shares issued pursuant to the initial issue were admitted to the premium listing category of the official list of the FCA and to trading on the premium segment of the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc earlier today, 15 February 2023.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Richard Horlick
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BH Macro Limited
b) LEI 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument US Dollar Shares of no par value each
Identification code GG00BQBFY479
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
US$4.47 79,805
d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Caroline Chan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BH Macro Limited
b) LEI 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Sterling Shares of no par value each
Identification code GG00BQBFY362
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
431.5 pence 11,587
d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Bronwyn Curtis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BH Macro Limited
b) LEI 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Sterling Shares of no par value each
Identification code GG00BQBFY362
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
431.5 pence 23,174
d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name John Le Poidevin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BH Macro Limited
b) LEI 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Sterling Shares of no par value each
Identification code GG00BQBFY362
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
431.5 pence 20,800
d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Claire Whittet
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BH Macro Limited
b) LEI 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Sterling Shares of no par value each
Identification code GG00BQBFY362
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
431.5 pence 8,111
d) Aggregated information N/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:  +44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2023
