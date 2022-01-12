Log in
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/12 03:48:43 am
38 USD   -3.55%
04:59aBH Macro Limited - Potential Share Issuance
PR
01/04BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
2021BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2021
PR
BH Macro Limited - Potential Share Issuance

01/12/2022 | 04:59am EST
BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Potential Share Issuance

12 January 2022

Further to publication on 11 January 2022 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 7 January 2022 and the publication on 31 December 2021 of the monthly final net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 30 November 2021, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 3,670 pence per share, reflecting a 5.9% premium to the estimated net asset value per share as at 7 January 2022 and a 7.5% premium to the monthly final net asset value per share as at 30 November 2021.

The Company intends to issue new Sterling shares on this basis until midday on 14 January 2021. Investors wishing to participate in this issuance should reflect their interest to J.P. Morgan Securities PLC.

This announcement is made to highlight to the market that the Company has authority to issue shares at a premium to net asset value as announced and up to the amount specified in the authority announced on 9 September 2021. There can however be no certainty that the company will issue shares pursuant to this authority.

This announcement is only intended for investment professionals, high net worth companies, partnerships, associations or trusts and investment personnel of any of the foregoing (each as defined within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005) and any other persons to whom it may be communicated lawfully. No other person should act or rely on it.

Company website:  www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805
Email: charlotte.twigden@jpmorgan.com & carrie.fox@jpmorgan.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2022
