BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

 

Transaction in Own Shares

19 December 2023

 

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

 

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:  

19 December 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

125,100

Lowest price per share

362.50

Highest price per share

365.50

Trading venue

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

125,100

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 

364.6715

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

 

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

 

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

372,693,505 Sterling Shares

834,921 Sterling Shares

29,856,472 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

 

From 19 December 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 570,940,979.

 

 

