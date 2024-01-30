BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

 

Transaction in Own Shares

30 January 2024

 

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

 

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Sterling

Date of purchase:  

30 January 2024

30 January

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

161,486

50,000

Lowest price per share

361.00

362.00

Highest price per share

363.00

362.00

Trading venue

London

JPSI

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

161,486

50,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 

362.3276

362.0000

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

 

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

 

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

367,911,010  Sterling Shares

5,618,897 Sterling Shares

29,854,672 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

 

From 30 January 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 563,904,559.

 

 

