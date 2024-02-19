BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

 

Transaction in Own Shares

19 February 2024

 

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

 

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Sterling

Date of purchase:  

19 February 2024

19 February 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

60,292

Lowest price per share

357.5

356.5

Highest price per share

357.5

357.5

Trading venue

JPSI

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

20,000

60,292

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 

357.5000

357.2134

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

 

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

 

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

364,878,900 Sterling Shares

8,725,960 Sterling Shares

29,762,912 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

 

From 19 February 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 559,374,533.

 

 

Enquiries:

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com

 

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

 

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001