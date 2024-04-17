BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
17 April 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class SterlingSterling
Date of purchase:  17 April 202417 April 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:50,00029,203
Lowest price per share (pence)339.5339.5
Highest price per share (pence)339.5345
Trading venueJPSILSE
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:50,00029,203
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):   339.5000340.7922

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
360,144,167 Sterling Shares 13,705,269 Sterling Shares
29,465,434 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 17 April 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 552,183,479.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001