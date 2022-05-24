Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/24 07:22:58 am EDT
47.35 USD   +0.74%
10:59aBH Macro Limited - Potential Share Issuance
PR
10:53aBH Macro Limited - Transparency Report
PR
05/23BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Report

05/24/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

24 May 2022

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 March 2022.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
10:59aBH Macro Limited - Potential Share Issuance
PR
10:53aBH Macro Limited - Transparency Report
PR
05/23BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/20BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2022
PR
05/19BH Macro Limited - Issue of Equity
PR
05/17BH Macro Mulls Share Sale
MT
05/17BH Macro Limited - Announcement of Potential Share Issuance
PR
05/13BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting
PR
05/12BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Application
PR
05/06BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (April 2022)
PR
More news