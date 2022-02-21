Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 03:01:28 am
39.8 USD   +0.51%
09:10aBH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting
PR
02/15BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/04BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (Jan 2022)
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

02/21/2022 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a co

mpany with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235) LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting
21 February 2022

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 December 2021.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
09:10aBH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting
PR
02/15BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/04BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (Jan 2022)
PR
02/03BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
01/31BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - December 2021
PR
01/27BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration
PR
01/27BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2021
PR
01/24BH Macro Limited - Transparency Report
PR
01/17BH Macro Limited - Issue of Equity
PR
01/12BH Macro Confirms Sale Of Sterling Shares
MT
More news