    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 11:35:10 am
34.6 USD   -0.57%
BH Macro : Director Declaration

07/12/2021 | 02:01am EDT
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

John Le Poidevin was appointed a Director of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 9 July 2021.
 

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
02:01aBH MACRO  : Director Declaration
PR
06/30BH MACRO  : Proposed combination with BH Global Limited
PR
06/24BH MACRO  : Closes Tender Offer To Purchase Sterling, US Dollar Shares
MT
06/23BH MACRO  : Closing of Tender Offer
PR
06/23BH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
06/23BH MACRO  : Result of EGM
PR
06/23BH Macro Declares the Voting Results
CI
06/18BH MACRO  : Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2021
PR
06/14BH MACRO  : Transparency Reporting
PR
06/02BH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
More news