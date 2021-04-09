Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Limited    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 09:12:34 am
34.598 USD   -1.15%
09:55aBH MACRO  : Transparency Report
PR
03/31BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
03/31BH MACRO  : Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2020
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : Transparency Report

04/09/2021 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
 

Transparency Reporting
09 April 2021
 

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 28 February 2021.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
09:55aBH MACRO  : Transparency Report
PR
03/31BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
03/31BH MACRO  : Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2020
PR
03/29BH MACRO  : Approval of Management Agreement Changes
PR
03/24BH MACRO LIMITED - REISSUE  : Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2021
PR
03/24BH MACRO  : Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2021
PR
03/12BH MACRO  : Proposed Changes to the Management Agreement
PR
03/10BH MACRO  : Transparency Report
PR
03/03BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
02/25BH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
More news