Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/02 11:29:55 am
35.3 USD   -0.84%
11:26aBH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
09:05aBH MACRO  : Tender Offer
PR
06/01BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : s) in Company

06/02/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1NPGZ52

Issuer Name

BH Macro Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 22.120000 0.000000 22.120000 5260975
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 21.000000 0.000000 21.000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary GBP GG00B1NP5142 4859117 20.430000
Ordinary USD GG00B1NPGV15 401858 1.690000
Sub Total 8.A 5260975 22.120000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 21.260000 21.260000
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited 0.860000 0.860000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

UK


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
11:26aBH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
09:05aBH MACRO  : Tender Offer
PR
06/01BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
05/31BH GLOBAL  : Agrees Merger Terms with BH Macro
MT
05/28BH MACRO  : Proposed combination with BH Global Limited
PR
05/25BH MACRO  : Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2021
PR
05/14BH MACRO  : s) in Company
PR
05/12BH MACRO  : Transparency Report
PR
05/10BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
05/07BH MACRO  : Conversion of Securities
PR
More news