Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Macro Limited    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/30 12:35:16 pm
38.2 USD   --.--%
10:41aBH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
10/29BH MACRO : Investor Statement - September 2020
PR
10/28BH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 10:41am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BH Macro Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Movement out of discretionary management X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 30th October 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 2nd November 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.99% 20.99% 23,745,128
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 21.00% 21.00%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B1NP5142 Sterling Shares		 4,566,084 19.23%

GG00B1NPGV15 US Dollar Shares		 417,427 1.76%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,983,511 20.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 20.14% 20.14%
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited 0.85% 0.85%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion London, England
Date of completion 2nd November 2020
© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
10:41aBH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
10/29BH MACRO : Investor Statement - September 2020
PR
10/28BH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
10/20BH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report –September 2020
PR
10/07BH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
10/06BH MACRO : Transparency Reporting
PR
09/28BH MACRO : Conversion of Securities
PR
09/18BH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2020
PR
09/11BH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
09/08BH MACRO : Transparency Reporting
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group