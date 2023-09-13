BH MACRO LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

13 September 2022

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2), the Company announces that Ms Claire Whittet has retired as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 September 2023.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the following changes have also been made:

Ms Caroline Chan was appointed as Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee with effect from 13 September 2023 .

Ms Bronwyn Curtis was appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 13 September 2023 .

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001