Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited at their meeting held on August 04, 2023 approved based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the appointment of Sri. Arvind Kumar Anegondi, as an additional Director (Executive Category) of the Company with effect from August 04, 2023. Qualification: B. Tech, M.S. (Chemical Engineering) A Post Graduate in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, Mr. Arvind has graduated in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

He was employed with Invensys India Private Limited in the year 2002 and worked on mathematical modeling and simulation of chemical plants. Later he joined JC Biotech Private Limited in 2007, promoted by late Sri Koteswara Rao and was involved in design and commissioning of Fermentation Plant. In 2014, he joined Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited as Chief Operating Officer and is in-charge of the day-to-day operations of the company and is involved in key decision making processes of the Company before he was elevated as the CEO of the Company by the Board on 14th May 2019.