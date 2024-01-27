Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the agrochemicals business. The Company has a portfolio of 15 products spread across various insecticides, herbicides and fungicides and other intermediates. The Company operates through the manufacturing and sales of the crop care chemicals segment. Its insecticides include Chlorpyrifos, Chlorpyrifos-Methyl, Diafenthiuron, Fipronil, Dinotefuran, Thiamethoxam, Imidacloprid and Pymetrozine. Its herbicides include Triclopyr, Clodinafop-propargyl and Cloquintocet-Mexyl (Safener). The company's manufacturing unit is located near the eastern coastal town of Ongole, 300 kilometres north of Chennai. It has an annual capacity of 3250 tons for the manufacture of various technical grade insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. It has its footprint in various countries, including Argentina, Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Chile, Portugal, Colombia, South Korea and others.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals