Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 743.72 million compared to INR 1,259.95 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 751.33 million compared to INR 1,264.98 million a year ago. Net income was INR 33.17 million compared to INR 116.49 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.19 compared to INR 11.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.79 compared to INR 11.17 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 2,963.97 million compared to INR 3,795.24 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,976.07 million compared to INR 3,805.66 million a year ago. Net income was INR 110.05 million compared to INR 357.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.58 compared to INR 35.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.18 compared to INR 35.38 a year ago.