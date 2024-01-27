Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 2,963.97 million compared to INR 3,795.24 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,976.07 million compared to INR 3,805.66 million a year ago. Net income was INR 110.05 million compared to INR 357.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.58 compared to INR 35.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.18 compared to INR 35.38 a year ago.