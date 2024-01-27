Bhagyanagar India Limited (BIL) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of copper products. The Company provides copper products, such as copper bus bars, copper wires and rods, copper foils/sheets, paper insulated copper conductor (PICC), copper nuggets, copper tubes and pipes, and yoke assembly and solenoid switch. The Company's other products include solar flat plate collectors, commutators, solar fins, field coils and armature pins, submersible wires, and heating element/thermostat/immersion heaters. Its PICC product is offered as a paper-insulated copper strip as well as paper-insulated copper wire, which is used as wires for winding coils of transformers and other electrical equipment. The Company has a wind power project with an installed capacity of nine megawatts (MW) at Kapatigudda, Karnataka State. The Company's manufacturing facility is located in Hyderabad.