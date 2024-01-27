Bhagyanagar India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 27, 2024 at 01:30 am EST
Bhagyanagar India Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,349.85 million compared to INR 4,302.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,350.72 million compared to INR 4,303.55 million a year ago. Net income was INR 27.63 million compared to INR 29.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.86 compared to INR 0.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.86 compared to INR 0.92 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 10,210.45 million compared to INR 11,834.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 10,640.44 million compared to INR 11,837.19 million a year ago. Net income was INR 432.8 million compared to INR 43.32 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.53 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.53 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago.