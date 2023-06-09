Advanced search
    BHAT   PK0036401013

BHANERO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(BHAT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
1299.99 PKR   +0.78%
02:44aBhanero Textile Mills : Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results) - Scheme of Arrangement
PU
06/07Bhanero Textile Mills : Material Information - Scheme of Arrangement JCM 10 of 2022
PU
04/28Bhanero Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
Bhanero Textile Mills : Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results) - Scheme of Arrangement

06/09/2023 | 02:44am EDT
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

BTM-SEC-169-2023

June 9, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Karachi.

Sir,

Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results) - Scheme of Arrangement

This is to inform that an emergent meeting of the board of directors of company will be held on Saturday, 10th June 2023 at 10:00 am at the registered office of the company i.e. Umer House, 23/1 Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi to consider and adopt the Sindh High Court Order No. JCM 10 of 2022 on the sanction of Scheme of Arrangement between Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd ("Company") and Bhanero Energy Ltd Unit I ("BEL-I") under section 279 to 283 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 and to formulate a plan to complete all actions on part of the Company in accordance with the Order of Sindh High Court.

The Company has declared the closed period from 10th June 2023 to 12th June 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under relevant Clause of the Rule Book of PSX. Accordingly, no director, CEO, or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

You may kindly inform the members of the exchange and TRE certificate holders accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Regards,

For Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

Company Secretary

Karachi Office :

Lahore Office :

Umer House. 23/1, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road,

9th Floor, City Towers, 6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II,

Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi - 74900

Lahore - 54660

Phones : (92-21)35115177-80 Fax : (92-21) 35115190 & 35115191

Phones: (92-42) 111 - 130 - 130, Fax: (92-42) 35770015

E-mail : khioff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

E-mail : lhroff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17 253 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net income 2022 2 758 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
Net Debt 2022 2 370 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,59x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 3 900 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 441
Free-Float 2,70%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khurram Salim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Asim Mirza Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shaheen Chairman
Iqbal Mehboob Vohra Independent Director
Asif Elahi Independent Director
