Bhanero Textile Mills : Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results) - Scheme of Arrangement

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

BTM-SEC-169-2023

June 9, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Karachi.

Sir,

Emergent Board Meeting (Other than Financial Results) - Scheme of Arrangement

This is to inform that an emergent meeting of the board of directors of company will be held on Saturday, 10th June 2023 at 10:00 am at the registered office of the company i.e. Umer House, 23/1 Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi to consider and adopt the Sindh High Court Order No. JCM 10 of 2022 on the sanction of Scheme of Arrangement between Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd ("Company") and Bhanero Energy Ltd Unit I ("BEL-I") under section 279 to 283 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 and to formulate a plan to complete all actions on part of the Company in accordance with the Order of Sindh High Court.

The Company has declared the closed period from 10th June 2023 to 12th June 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under relevant Clause of the Rule Book of PSX. Accordingly, no director, CEO, or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

You may kindly inform the members of the exchange and TRE certificate holders accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Regards,

For Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

Company Secretary