Bhanero Textile Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

BHANERO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

NOTICE OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the members of Bhanero Textile Mills Limited will be held on Tuesday, 31st January 2023 at 11:30 am at the registered office of the company located at Umer House, 23/1, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi, to transact the following business:

To confirm the minutes of the 43 rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 27 th October, 2022. To elect Directors of the company for a period commencing from January 31, 2023 till January 31, 2026 in terms of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. Pursuant to section 159(1) and 2(a) of the Companies Act 2017, the existing board through a resolution passed in the board of directors meeting held on 26 th October 2022 have fixed the number of Directors in forthcoming elections scheduled for January 31, 2023 at ten (10). Pursuant to section 159(2)(b) of the Companies Act 2017, the name of the retiring Directors are :

1. Mr. Mohammad Salim 6. Mr. Hamza Shakeel 2. Mr. Muhammad Shaheen 7. Mrs. Saba Yousaf 3. Mr. Khurrum Salim 8. Mr. Iqbal Mehboob - Independent Director 4. Mr. Muhammad Amin 9. Mr. Asif Elahi - Independent Director 5. Mr. Bilal Sharif 10. Mr. Mustafa Tanvir - Independent Director

The retiring directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-appointment except Mr. Iqbal Mehboob who is ineligible to act as an independent director under the provisions of section 166(2)(g) of the Companies Act, 2017, since he has completed three consecutive terms as an independent director of the company.

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the chairman.

The statement under 166(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 ("Act") pertaining to the material facts annexed with this notice.

Moreover, the statement under 166(3) along with the notice have also been dispatched to the shareholders by post and placed on company website at "www.umergroup.com".