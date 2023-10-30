1. Resolved That, minutes of the extra ordinary general meeting held on 31st January, 2023 has been duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.

In compliance of clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX rule book enclosed resolutions passed and adopted in the annual general meeting of the company held on 27th October, 2023:

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

Special Business:

5(A)(i).

Resolved That, Related Parties Transactions carried out during the year as disclosed in the notes 45 of the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, be and are hereby approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.

5(A)(ii).

Resolved That, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to approve the transactions to be conducted with Related Parties on case to case basis during the financial year ending June 30, 2024 is duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.

Further Resolved That, that transactions approved by Board shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders and shall be placed before the shareholders in the next general meeting for their formal ratification/approval is duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.

5. (B)(i).

Resolved That, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to transmit the annual audited financial statements including auditor's report, directors' report, chairman's review and other reports contained therein to the members of company through QR enable code and weblink

Regards,

For Bhanero Textile Mills Limited

Director