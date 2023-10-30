Bhanero Textile Mills Limited
BTM-(SEC-235-36)-2023
October 27, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Karachi.
Sir,
Resolutions passed and adopted in the annual general meeting held on October 27, 2023
In compliance of clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX rule book enclosed resolutions passed and adopted in the annual general meeting of the company held on 27th October, 2023:
Ordinary Business:
1. Resolved That, minutes of the extra ordinary general meeting held on 31st January, 2023 has been duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
- Resolved That, the audited financial statements of the company for the year ended 30th June, 2023 together with the Auditors' and Directors' Report have been duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
- Resolved That, cash dividends at 350.00% (PKR 35.00 per share) for the year ended 30th June, 2023, as recommended by the Board of Directors has been duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
- Resolved That, appointment of the auditor's M/S Mushtaq and Company, Chartered Accountants for the next term i.e. year 2023-2024 and their remuneration at PKR 2,275,000.00 has been duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
Continued on page (ii)
Karachi Office :
Lahore Office :
Umer House. 23/1, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road,
9th Floor, City Towers, 6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II,
Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi - 74900
Lahore - 54660
Phones : (92-21)35115177-80 Fax : (92-21) 35115190 & 35115191
Phones: (92-42) 111 - 130 - 130, Fax: (92-42) 35770015
E-mail :khioff@umergroup.comWebsite :www.umergroup.com
E-mail :lhroff@umergroup.comWebsite :www.umergroup.com
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited
(ii)
Special Business:
5(A)(i).
Resolved That, Related Parties Transactions carried out during the year as disclosed in the notes 45 of the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, be and are hereby approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
5(A)(ii).
Resolved That, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to approve the transactions to be conducted with Related Parties on case to case basis during the financial year ending June 30, 2024 is duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
Further Resolved That, that transactions approved by Board shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders and shall be placed before the shareholders in the next general meeting for their formal ratification/approval is duly approved and adopted by the shareholders of the company.
5. (B)(i).
Resolved That, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to transmit the annual audited financial statements including auditor's report, directors' report, chairman's review and other reports contained therein to the members of company through QR enable code and weblink
Regards,
For Bhanero Textile Mills Limited
Director
