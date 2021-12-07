Bhang : Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

For the Three and Nine Month Periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
INDEX
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss
and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Bhang Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in United States Dollars
September
December 31,
30, 2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
154,782
$
69,654
Trade and other receivables, net (note 22(c))
189,094
246,434
Inventory (note 7)
221,173
204,736
Marketable securities (note 9)
939,369
-
Prepaid expenses
265,162
169,760
Contract assets (note 22(c))
56,953
54,418
Promissory note receivable (note 10)
8,772
-
Total Current Assets
1,835,305
745,002
Non-Current Assets
Marketable securities (note 9)
-
989,509
Property and equipment (note 11)
141,915
152,667
Total Assets
$
1,977,220
$
1,887,178
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Contract liability (note 22(c))
Due to shareholder (note 17)
Promissory note - current portion (note 13)
Total Current Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Promissory note (note 13)
Contract liability (note 22(c))
Total Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Share capital (note 18)
Contributed surplus (note 19)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Accumulated deficit
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 30)
Contingencies (Note 31)
$ 944,110 $ 1,176,151
304,542 150,242
1,191,539
5,354
1,248,652 2,523,286
-2,246
750,000 750,000
1,998,652 3,275,532
20,782,895 18,178,610
3,021,074 2,877,652
(104,319) (97,957)
(23,721,082) (22,346,659)
(21,432) (1,388,354)
$ 1,977,220 $ 1,887,178
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Bhang Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020