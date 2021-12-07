Bhang : Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Bhang Inc.

For the Three and Nine Month Periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

INDEX Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in 3 - 4 Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 6 - 43

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements