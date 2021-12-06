Bhang Introduces Fast-Acting Hot Chocolate at HOF Palm Springs

Las Vegas, NV, December 7, 2021- Bhang Inc.("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is launching a seasonal, fast-acting, THC-infused Hot Chocolate at the Hall of Flowers ("HOF") this week in Palm Springs, California.

Bhang chocolate, ranked the number-one cannabis product at the Ontario Cannabis Store in the provincially-managed retailer's quarterly report1, is considered a leader in the chocolate edibles category in the US and Canada. Known for its award-winning line of edibles, Bhang's Ice Chocolate recently won first place in High Times' 2021 NorCal People's Choice Cannabis Cup.The company has been innovating new productsand is rolling out its fast-acting hot chocolate SKUs just in time for the holidays. Bhang Hot Chocolate will be available across California retail locations on December 17, 2021.

Bhang Hot Chocolate is made with nanotechnology, which means it will provide fast-acting onset. The product is mixed with the consumer's milk of choice, which allows for optimal flexibility. Vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and lactose-free options are all possible, depending solely on the milk chosen. Bhang Hot Chocolate is made with all-natural ingredients and sustainably-sourced cocoa. It comes in a box of five pouches, each with 5mg THC, or one 5mg THC single-serving pouch.

The company will be at the HOF in Palm Springs December 8-9, sharing non-medical, THC-free samples of its new Hot Chocolate (available for pre-order), as well as a sneak peek of its next product offering, Hard Fruit Drops, with sweet and sour non-infused samples available at the show. Bhang's Hard Fruit Drops will be available in early 2022.

"These new product launches are logical extensions of our brand," says Jamie L. Pearson, Bhang's President and CEO. "We have been patient in innovating. Every Bhang product has to deliver what we're known for - providing a delicious, consistent experience. Most of the THC-infused powdered drinks on the market don't taste good. They are bitter, grainy, and gritty and typically have a cannabis aftertaste. Our hot chocolate is silky-smooth, and the only flavor from start to finish is Bhang's rich chocolate. It is a perfect addition to our lineup during the holiday season."

Hard Candy marks Bhang's first move outside the gourmet chocolate edibles subcategory. "We were looking to develop a product that maintains its integrity in all temperatures/year-round, while also fitting Bhang's core competency and our mission. We make delicious, consistent products that transform the fairly enjoyable into the ridiculously fun," Pearson says, "and the hard candy format aligns perfectly with that, alongside our dedication to precise dosing."

Bhang plans to roll these products out in all other locations internationally where legislative and manufacturing conditions permit.

Hall of Flowers attendees should visit Bhang at Booth B207.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.comand purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ‎

Investors contact:

Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881‬

invest@bhangcorporation.com