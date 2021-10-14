Log in
    BHNG   CA08862K1057

BHANG INC.

(BHNG)
Bhang : President and CEO Speaking at the Benziga Cannabis Capital Conference

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Las Vegas, NV, October 14, 2021 - Jamie L. Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, will be speaking at the Benziga Cannabis Capital Conference, an event featuring many of the top cannabis brands and entrepreneurs, as well as investors themselves, running from October 14th to the 15th in New York City.

Pearson will be speaking on both Thursday and Friday this week. Thursday she will be the edibles expert on the Brands panel discussing trends and multi-state expansion, and Friday she will be providing a general corporate update. The conference itself is being run as a hybrid event, featuring both live - at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square - and virtual attendance options.

Pearson's appearance at this cannabis investor industry event follows recent Bhang news about its expanded distribution deal with Trulieve as well as the Company's latest partnership and collaboration with Belushi's Farm and the Bhang x Blues Brothers Chocolate flavor launch in California.

"These are busy and exciting times for Bhang," Pearson says, "and I'm excited to be featured at the Benziga Cannabis Capital Conference to give a corporate update, and meet with investors, many of whom I haven't seen since taking over as CEO because of the pandemic. The caliber of cannabis companies and industry experts attending Benzinga is always top notch. Being there puts us in great company, and I'm excited to see everyone."

Investors can register for the virtual conference using this link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/investor-registration/

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future

business activities. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Investors contact:

J. Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com


Media contact:

pr@bhangcorporation.com

Disclaimer

Bhang Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
