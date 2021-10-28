Log in
Bhang Retains Lyfe Productives

10/28/2021 | 11:34am EDT
The global brand is working with LP to grow its consumer-focused product offerings.

Las Vegas, NV, October 28, 2021- Bhang Inc.("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has teamed up with California-based Lyfe Productives ("LP") as part of the Company's strategy to further develop and add to its THC edible offering.

LP is one of the top-five product development firms in the U.S., from the non-cannabis world, with clients in arts and culture, city planning, entertainment, and education. The firm specializes in connecting brands with specific audiences and is particularly well-known for its ability to build and develop product lines and brands from conception to commercialization.

"Our strategy is a three-legged stool," says Bhang President and CEO, Jamie L. Pearson, "We are focused on winning the California market, expanding into new markets, and developing innovative and excellent products to capture more retail shelf space everywhere we're located. We have solidified Bhang as one of the world's leading cannabis brands, but as favorable legislation continues to roll out across the U.S. and into other countries, we look forward to blazing the trail in new subcategories, just as we have with our award-winning Bhang chocolates."

In addition to product development, LP is also layering additional marketing and communication efforts to Bhang's media mix. "They have their own marketing and social media channels," says Jessica Hooper, Deputy Director at Lyfe Productives. "… but our agency is well-connected with budtenders, review sites, subscription box services and newsletters, allowing clients to skip past the draconian restrictions levied on cannabis companies. Bhang and LP are working together to manage the social buzz, and connect the brand directly to opted-in, highly-interested edibles consumers."

Bhang retained Lyfe Productives to develop a specific set of products in 2021 and will be releasing details around these upcoming product initiatives in the coming months.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-createdcannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributedand are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.comand purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

About Lyfe Productives

Lyfe Productives is a product development, social marketing, and education firm focused on creating provocative products, messaging and outreach strategies for campaigns, programs, and brands to empower.

Companies, brands, city governments, and small businesses hire LP to make good ideas they're conceiving happen in real life have a positive impact on society. Its clients include Mars Wrigley (KIND Bars), Kaiser Permanente, the National Fair Housing Alliance, The California Endowment, Comedy Central, The City of Oakland, Alameda County, University of California, Zendaya Coleman/Whalerock, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forwardlooking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forwardlooking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forwardlooking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forwardlooking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forwardlooking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forwardlooking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forwardlooking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ‎

Investors contact:

Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881‬

invest@bhangcorporation.com

Lyfe Productives Media contact:

Ise Lyfe

CEO

Lyfe Productives

(818)588-3008

ise@lyfeproductives.com

Disclaimer

Bhang Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
