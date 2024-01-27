The board of directors of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited meeting held on January 27, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Kenji Asakawa as the Additional Director (designated as Executive Director - Projects) of the company with effect from January 27, 2024. Mr. Kenji Asakawa possesses the following qualification(s): Professional Engineer in Chemistry division (from Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan). B.E. and M.E. (Chemical Engineering) from Kyoto University).

Mr. Kenji Asakawa h as Management Experience of over 50 years. He h ad retired as General Manager Technology of Nippon A & L Co. Ltd., Japan, a Joint Venture between Sumitomo Chemical and Mitsui Chemical producing ABS and SBR Latex.

Considering Mr. Kenji Asakawa's rich experience and past association with the Company, he is appointed as an Executive Director (Projects) for a period of 3 years with effect from January 27, 2024 on the terms and conditions as mutually decided between him and Board Members.