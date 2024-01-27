Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, which are classified under the category of highly specialized engineering thermoplastics. Its products include ABS, ASA, POLYCARBONATE-ABS (PC-ABS) and Specialties. Its PC-ABS blends are used in automotive and electronic applications. Its ABS for different categories include injection molding, for extrusion and for blow mounding. Its ABS applications include home appliances, automotives, electronics and electricals and others with a range of colors and shades. Its ASA applications include automotive and construction. Its customers include companies dealing in Automobiles, Home Appliances, Electronics, Health care & Kitchenware. Its special grades exhibit properties which are suitable to various application demands. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are located at Abu Road, Rajasthan and Satnoor, Madhya Pradesh.

Sector Commodity Chemicals