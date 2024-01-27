The board of directors of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited meeting held on January 27, 2024, declared third interim dividend of INR 1 (100%) per equity share (of the face value of INR 1 each) for financial year 2023-24, subject to deduction of tax at source. The company fixed February 7, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlements of shareholders to receive the third Interim Dividend for financial year 2023-24. The third Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 14, 2024.
