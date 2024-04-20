Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited at its board of directors meeting held on April 20, 2024 recommended a final dividend of INR 1 (100 %) per Equity Share (of face value of INR 1 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the upcoming 40th Annual General Meeting. The said Dividend will be paid on or before 2 July 2024. Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 22 June, 2024 to 28 June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the 40th AGM a nd payment of Dividend to Equity shareholders.

Members holding shares as on the closing hours of 21 June, 2024 shall be entitled for Dividend.