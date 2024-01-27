Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 27, 2024 at 02:58 am EST
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,442.36 million compared to INR 3,999.81 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,013.43 million compared to INR 345,949.6 million a year ago. Net income was INR 402.22 million compared to INR 335.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.62 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.62 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 10,624.6 million compared to INR 12,208.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,320.56 million compared to INR 10,557.41 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,389.47 million compared to INR 1,225.02 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.58 compared to INR 4.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.58 compared to INR 4.92 a year ago.