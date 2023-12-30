Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Limited announced that Mr. Vaibhav Agrawal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, having ICSI membership No. A70576 has tendered his resignation from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on December 30, 2023.
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Limited Announces Resignation of Vaibhav Agrawal as Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
December 30, 2023 at 04:01 am EST
