Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFCs). The Company's profile spans across corporates, trusts, institutions, high net worth individuals, and retail investors. Its products and services include equities and derivatives, depository, commodity, spot commodity, currency derivatives, mutual funds, debt investment options, and initial public offer. The Company also offers a Speed-e facility for executing delivery instructions through the Internet. It is also engaged in commodities, trading in agricultural products, metals, precious stones, diamonds, petroleum, and other energy products. It provides demat delivery-based instrument products called E-Series, for commodities like gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. The Company also offers a range of public private debt instruments, including Company fixed deposits, debentures, bonds, and government bonds.

Sector Corporate Financial Services