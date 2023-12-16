15 Dec 2023

Our Motors division in collaboration with our Baroda-based channel partner Kewal Enterprise, participated in the Dahej Industrial Expo 2023, Gujarat from 05th-07th December 2023. At the expo, our stall won the 'First Appreciation Award for the Best Display of Products' amongst Electrical & Electronics Category.

Our stall attracted more than 350 visitors, mainly comprising OEMs and other big brand names, to whom we showcased our Flameproof Motor of 315 frame. The expo gave us an opportunity to interact with prospects and industry professionals.

We wrapped up the expo on a high note with our award. Our participation helped us showcase our products to a wider audience from Gujarat.