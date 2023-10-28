Bharat Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 28, 2023 at 03:02 am EDT Share

Bharat Electronics Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 39,306.3 million compared to INR 39,073.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 41,461.2 million compared to INR 40,353.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7,893.5 million compared to INR 6,237.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.08 compared to INR 0.86 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.08 compared to INR 0.86 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 73,960.1 million compared to INR 69,946.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 78,192.9 million compared to INR 72,582 million a year ago. Net income was INR 13,278.3 million compared to INR 9,893.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.82 compared to INR 1.36 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.82 compared to INR 1.36 a year ago.