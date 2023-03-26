Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Electronics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500049   INE263A01024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED

(500049)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-23
91.42 INR   -1.10%
03/26INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as SVB acquisition hopes aid sentiment
RE
03/26Bharat Electronics Bags Contracts Worth INR43 Billion from Indian Army, Navy
MT
03/24BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as SVB acquisition hopes aid sentiment

03/26/2023 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) -

Indian shares were set to open higher on Monday after reports of advanced talks for an acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank brought relief to markets, but fears of contagion in the global banking system lingered, putting authorities on high alert for the fallout from recent turmoil at banks.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.48% at 17,000 as of 8:25 a.m. IST. The broader Asian equity indexes were subdued.

U.S. futures were higher on Monday on hopes of acquisition of the embattled Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Concerns over credit crunch gripped Europe and the U.S. with Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials keeping a close watch on the impact of banking stress on credit crunch.

Shares of Deutsche Bank fell over 8% on Friday, after its credit default swaps, which reflect the cost of insuring debt against risk of non-payment, rose to highest in over four years. Analysts said that if credit default swaps do not normalise, it will add to pressure on markets.

The Nifty 50 fell for the third consecutive week on Friday, after the government hiked securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options.

Analysts expect lack of buying across the spectrum to continue in a sideways market with negative bias.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended selling streak on Friday, offloading 17.20 billion Indian rupees of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Sun Pharma: Co enters into an agreement to acquire 60% stake in Vivaldis Health and Foods for 1.43 billion Rupees.

** Bharat Electronics: Co wins order worth 43 billion Rupees from Indian Army and Indian Navy.

** Paytm: Co wins regulator extension for payment aggregator license application.

** Alembic Pharma: U.S FDA issues Form 483 with two minor procedural observations after inspection at company's Gujarat facility. ($1 = 82.1970 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEMBIC LIMITED -0.69% 58.82 End-of-day quote.-17.33%
ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -0.36% 483 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED -1.10% 91.42 End-of-day quote.-8.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -8.53% 8.54 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. -1.11% 582.55 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5778.55 Real-time Quote.4.54%
NIFTY 50 0.48% 17026 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 0.32% 977 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
03/26INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as SVB acquisition hopes aid sentiment
RE
03/26Bharat Electronics Bags Contracts Worth INR43 Billion from Indian Army, Navy
MT
03/24BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
03/23Indian shares set to open lower as IT concerns weigh on sentiment
RE
03/23Bharat Electronics to Supply Power Radar, Digital Radar Warning Receiver to Indian Air ..
MT
03/17Indian Equities Extend Gains, Lifted by Support for Global Banking System; HCL Technolo..
MT
03/17Bharat Electronics Board Declares Second Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
03/17Bharat Electronics Limited Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022..
CI
03/07ICRA Keeps AAA Rating on Bharat Electronics' Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
02/28Bharat Electronics, Thales Reliance to Supply Fighter Aircraft Modules
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 180 B 2 183 M 2 183 M
Net income 2023 28 443 M 345 M 345 M
Net cash 2023 46 974 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 668 B 8 113 M 8 113 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 853
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Electronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 91,42
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bhanu Prakash Srivastava Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Damodar S. Bhattad Finance Director & Director
Manoj Jain Director & Director-HR, Research & Development
Sripada Sreenivas Secretary & Compliance Officer
Venkata P. Podala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED-8.53%8 113
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.44%140 620
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.46%120 779
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.56%69 252
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-9.92%61 289
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.24%36 686
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer