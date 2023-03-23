Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Electronics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500049   INE263A01024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED

(500049)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-22
92.44 INR   -0.19%
03/23Indian shares set to open lower as IT concerns weigh on sentiment
RE
03/23Bharat Electronics to Supply Power Radar, Digital Radar Warning Receiver to Indian Air Force
MT
03/17Indian Equities Extend Gains, Lifted by Support for Global Banking System; HCL Technologies Rises 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares set to open lower as IT concerns weigh on sentiment

03/23/2023 | 11:01pm EDT
Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open lower on Friday, as investor sentiment turned cautious after Accenture cut its revenue forecast and about 2.5% of its workforce, signalling a grim near-term outlook for the information technology sector alongside the global banking concerns.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.21% at 17,048 as of 8:27 a.m. IST. The broader Asian equity indexes were subdued.

In a week marking Credit Suisse's rescue and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, the Nifty 50 has fallen 0.14% so far.

Wall Street equities rose overnight after investors took comfort that the Fed might pause its rate hikes.

The risk of contagion in global banking will continue to weigh on markets in the near term, according to analysts.

Adding to investors' concerns is Accenture Plc.'s downgrade of its annual revenue and profit forecast and a decision to cut 19,000 jobs. The development is a sign of a grim global economic outlook weighing on corporate spending on IT services.

Significant exposure to banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in the West is already seen as a risk to the sector.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who snapped their nine-day selling streak on Wednesday, turned sellers again on Thursday, offloading 9.95 billion rupees ($121.05 million) of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Bharat Electronics: Ministry of Defence signs two contracts of 38 billion rupees with co, to supply medium power radar and digital radar warning services to the Indian Air Force.

** Rail Vikas Nigam: Co's joint venture receives LoA for a project worth 2.52 billion Rupees in Gujarat.

** IDFC, IDFC Bank: Co's shareholding in IDFC First Bank increases to 39.99%.

** Lupin: Co receives tentative approval from U.S. FDA for drug used in treatment of liver disease.

($1 = 82.1970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC 7.26% 271.66 Delayed Quote.1.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.66841 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED -0.19% 92.44 End-of-day quote.-7.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.22812 Delayed Quote.1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.72874 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.61% 0.8008 Delayed Quote.-69.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.083 Delayed Quote.1.56%
FIRST BANK -3.70% 10.66 Delayed Quote.-22.53%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED -1.68% 55.13 End-of-day quote.-6.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012159 Delayed Quote.0.05%
LUPIN LIMITED -1.65% 648.5 End-of-day quote.-11.52%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.95% 5813.48 Real-time Quote.2.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.15% 0.62351 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
NIFTY 50 -0.08% 17053.4 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED 1.00% 65.25 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
Financials
Sales 2023 180 B 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net income 2023 28 443 M 346 M 346 M
Net cash 2023 46 974 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 676 B 8 231 M 8 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 853
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Electronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 92,44
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bhanu Prakash Srivastava Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Damodar S. Bhattad Finance Director & Director
Manoj Jain Director & Director-HR, Research & Development
Sripada Sreenivas Secretary & Compliance Officer
Venkata P. Podala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED-7.51%8 195
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.18%140 999
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.62%119 344
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.70%67 480
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.64%60 118
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.69%36 508
