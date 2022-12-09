Bharat Forge : Analyst Meet 2022

This presentation contains certain forward looking statements concerning Bharat Forge's future business prospects and business profitability, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties, regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, competition ( both domestic and international), economic growth in India and the target countries for exports, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on contracts, our ability to manage our international operations, government policies and actions with respect to investments, fiscal deficits, regulations, interest rates and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. The company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the company. No part of this presentation shall be reproduced, copied, forwarded to any third party either in print of in electronic form without prior express consent of the company.
2
Recap of 2019 Analyst Meet
3
2019 Analyst Meet Recap
Trends
Strategy
BFL investments
▪
Structural shifts in Automobile Industry: Light
▪
Support Lightweighting & e-Mobility
✓
▪
Focus to remain frugal
✓
weighting, EV, emission norms
▪
Accelerate progress of technology players
▪
To establish vertically integrated companies leading to
rather than big investments
✓
✓
▪
GoI's e-Mobility Drive : FAME II.
✓
significant cost advantages
✓
▪
Shared Mobility
▪
Increase in Content/vehicle for BFL
▪
Improve speed to market capabilities
E-Mobility
CLWT
Transmissions
Nano-Technology
BFL COMPONENTS
✓
✓
✓
DC-DC Converters
Structural Parts
Components
Waste to wealth
✓
DIVISION
VCUs
✓
Sub-Assemblies
✓
Sub-systems
✓
✓
Ceramics and others
▪
Supply
to
inter
BMS
✓
E-Mobility Systems ✓
Complete Systems for EV
Nano for batteries
✓
companies(Tork,
Tevva
Motors)
E- Motors
✓
Industrial Components ✓
▪ Supply to global OEMs
▪
LCC advantage
Controllers & Inverters
▪
Strong
Technology
Chargers
✓
Partner support
Telematics ✓
- Completed
✓ - In-progress
4
2025 Projections: On Track To Surpass
Exports
38.1%
2.8%
21.4%
19.1%
5.3%
2018-19
Truck
Pass Car
Industrial
Loco
Aero
2024-25
Domestic
15.1% 7.6% 39.8%
3.0%
Projected
CAGR
2018-19
Truck
Pass Car
Tractor
Aero
2024-25
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bharat Forge Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 12:52:00 UTC.