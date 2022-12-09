Advanced search
    500493   INE465A01025

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

(500493)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
871.85 INR   +4.17%
07:53aBharat Forge : Analyst Meet 2022
PU
11/24BHARAT FORGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/16Nomura Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 1,021 Indian Rupees From 864 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Bharat Forge : Analyst Meet 2022

12/09/2022 | 07:53am EST
Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward looking statements concerning Bharat Forge's future business prospects and business profitability, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties, regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, competition ( both domestic and international), economic growth in India and the target countries for exports, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on contracts, our ability to manage our international operations, government policies and actions with respect to investments, fiscal deficits, regulations, interest rates and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. The company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the company. No part of this presentation shall be reproduced, copied, forwarded to any third party either in print of in electronic form without prior express consent of the company.

2

Recap of 2019 Analyst Meet

3

2019 Analyst Meet Recap

Trends

Strategy

BFL investments

Structural shifts in Automobile Industry: Light

Support Lightweighting & e-Mobility

Focus to remain frugal

weighting, EV, emission norms

Accelerate progress of technology players

To establish vertically integrated companies leading to

rather than big investments

GoI's e-Mobility Drive : FAME II.

significant cost advantages

Shared Mobility

Increase in Content/vehicle for BFL

Improve speed to market capabilities

E-Mobility

CLWT

Transmissions

Nano-Technology

BFL COMPONENTS

DC-DC Converters

Structural Parts

Components

Waste to wealth

DIVISION

VCUs

Sub-Assemblies

Sub-systems

Ceramics and others

Supply

to

inter

BMS

E-Mobility Systems

Complete Systems for EV

Nano for batteries

companies(Tork,

Tevva

Motors)

E- Motors

Industrial Components

Supply to global OEMs

LCC advantage

Controllers & Inverters

Strong

Technology

Chargers

Partner support

Telematics

  • - Completed

- In-progress

4

2025 Projections: On Track To Surpass

Exports

38.1%

2.8%

21.4%

19.1%

5.3%

2018-19

Truck

Pass Car

Industrial

Loco

Aero

2024-25

Domestic

15.1% 7.6% 39.8%

3.0%

Projected

CAGR

2018-19

Truck

Pass Car

Tractor

Aero

2024-25

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bharat Forge Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 12:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net income 2023 9 205 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2023 30 197 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,3x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 406 B 4 931 M 4 931 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 079
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Forge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 871,85 INR
Average target price 890,93 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Mukund Saletore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund V. Mavalankar Technical Director
Madan Umakant Takale Executive Vice President & Engineering Director
Tejaswini Chaudhari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED24.92%4 931
JSW STEEL LIMITED13.57%21 723
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-18.85%18 481
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-18.10%14 560
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.43%13 144
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.42.97%7 558