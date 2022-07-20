Bharat Forge : Annual Report for 2022

Basis of Reporting This is our third year of integrated reporting based on the principles of Integrated Reporting by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). This reporting is in line with our philosophy of transparently disclosing information beyond the statutory norms. We have tried to provide all-inclusive insight of our value creation process and factors that may affect it. The Report covers the six capitals - Financial, Manufactured, Human, Intellectual, Social & Relationship and Natural capital - that we use in our business. Further, we cover information on material matters, governance, performance and prospects in context of external environment. Our intent is to provide information to the stakeholders to better equip them to evaluate our performance and take an informed decision. This is our third year of integrated reporting based on the principles of Integrated Reporting by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). This reporting is in line with our philosophy of transparently disclosing information beyond the statutory norms. We have tried to provide all-inclusive insight of our value creation process and factors that may affect it. The Report covers the six capitals - Financial, Manufactured, Human, Intellectual, Social & Relationship and Natural capital - that we use in our business. Further, we cover information on material matters, governance, performance and prospects in context of external environment. Our intent is to provide information to the stakeholders to better equip them to evaluate our performance and take an informed decision. Reporting Principle This Report has been prepared in accordance with: Companies Act, 2013 (and the Rules made thereunder)

Indian Accounting Standards, the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Secretarial Standards

Other international guidelines in accordance with: framework of International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Boundary and Scope of Reporting The Report covers financial and non-financial information and activities of Bharat Forge Limited, India for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. We have captured significant material events up to Board Meeting held on May 16, 2022. Board Assurance The members of the Board acknowledge having applied their collective mind in the preparation of this Report. They accept the responsibility for its integrity and is of the opinion that the Report addresses all material issues and provides a fair and balanced view of the Company's performance. Forward-looking Statements Certain statements in this Report regarding our business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including those