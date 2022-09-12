Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

B H A R A T F O R G E

BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE SCRIP CODE - 500493
SYMBOL - BHARATFORG

Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.

Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations - 2015.

We would like to inform you that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have informed that they have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:

Sr. Name of the Share Distinctive Nos. No. of Shares No. Shareholder/s Cert. From To of Rs. 2/- each No/s. 1. Mr. Milan Shrimali 12986 216253351 216253360 10 Mr. Madhur Shrimali Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali Folio - 64897 2. Mr. Milan Shrimali 12988 216253366 216253370 5 Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali Folio - 64899 3. Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali 12989 216253371 216253375 5 Mr. Milan Shrimali Folio - 64900

The Company will issue Duplicate Share Certificate/s against the abovesaid Certificate/s on compliance of required procedure by the abovesaid shareholder/Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs.

