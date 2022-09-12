Advanced search
    500493   INE465A01025

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

(500493)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
788.00 INR   +3.03%
02:40aBHARAT FORGE : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/15UBS Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 900 Indian Rupees From 870 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/15Nomura Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 864 Indian Rupees From 838 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

09/12/2022 | 02:40am EDT
B H A R A T F O R G E

SECT/SH-BE-64897/64899/64900/

September 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept. of Corporate Services

Corporate Communication Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra East

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE SCRIP CODE - 500493

SYMBOL - BHARATFORG

Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.

Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations - 2015.

We would like to inform you that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have informed that they have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:

Sr.

Name of the

Share

Distinctive Nos.

No. of Shares

No.

Shareholder/s

Cert.

From

To

of Rs. 2/- each

No/s.

1.

Mr. Milan Shrimali

12986

216253351

216253360

10

Mr. Madhur Shrimali

Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali

Folio - 64897

2.

Mr. Milan Shrimali

12988

216253366

216253370

5

Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali

Folio - 64899

3.

Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali

12989

216253371

216253375

5

Mr. Milan Shrimali

Folio - 64900

The Company will issue Duplicate Share Certificate/s against the abovesaid Certificate/s on compliance of required procedure by the abovesaid shareholder/Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs.

Kindly take note of the above. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Forge Limited

Tejaswini Chaudhari

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED, MUNDHWA, PUNE 411 036, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.

PHONE: + 91 20 6704 2476 6704 2777 (Secretarial) Fax 020 2682 2163 CIN L25209PN1961PLC012046

Email: secretarial@bharatforge.com WEBSITE: www.bharatforge.com

Disclaimer

Bharat Forge Limited published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
