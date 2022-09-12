Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

B H A R A T F O R G E
SECT/SH-BE-64897/64899/64900/
September 12, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dept. of Corporate Services
Corporate Communication Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra East
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
BSE SCRIP CODE - 500493
SYMBOL - BHARATFORG
Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.
Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations - 2015.
We would like to inform you that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have informed that they have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:
Sr.
Name of the
Share
Distinctive Nos.
No. of Shares
No.
Shareholder/s
Cert.
From
To
of Rs. 2/- each
No/s.
1.
Mr. Milan Shrimali
12986
216253351
216253360
10
Mr. Madhur Shrimali
Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali
Folio - 64897
2.
Mr. Milan Shrimali
12988
216253366
216253370
5
Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali
Folio - 64899
3.
Mr. Virendra Kumar Shrimali
12989
216253371
216253375
5
Mr. Milan Shrimali
Folio - 64900
The Company will issue Duplicate Share Certificate/s against the abovesaid Certificate/s on compliance of required procedure by the abovesaid shareholder/Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs.
Kindly take note of the above. Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Bharat Forge Limited
Tejaswini Chaudhari
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED, MUNDHWA, PUNE 411 036, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.
PHONE: + 91 20 6704 2476 6704 2777 (Secretarial) Fax 020 2682 2163 CIN L25209PN1961PLC012046
Email: secretarial@bharatforge.com WEBSITE: www.bharatforge.com
Disclaimer
Bharat Forge Limited published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:39:05 UTC.