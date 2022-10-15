Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

B H A R A T F O R G E SECT/SH-BE-15494/49054/ October 15, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept. of Corporate Services Corporate Communication Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra East Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 BSE SCRIP CODE - 500493 SYMBOL - BHARATFORG

Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.

Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations - 2015.

This is to inform you that, our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent - Link Intime India Private Limited intimated vide e-mail, as enclosed, dated October 15, 2022 to the Company that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:

Sr. Name of the Share Cert. Distinctive Nos. No. of Shares No. Shareholder/s No/s. From To of Rs. 2/- each 1. Mr. Manohar Panshikar 2722 7696781 7697275 495 Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar Folio - 15494 2. Mr. Manohar Panshikar 6977 10599586 10599670 85 Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar Folio - 49054

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD _RT AMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholder/rightful owner after completion of required formalities.

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Forge Limited

Tejaswini Chaudhari

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encls. As above.

