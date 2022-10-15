Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Forge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500493   INE465A01025

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

(500493)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
747.60 INR   -0.10%
05:33aBharat Forge : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/20Bharat Forge Arm Sells Stake in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Sagar-Manas Technologies
MT
09/13Bharat Forge Arm Forms JV to Develop Electrified Drivetrains for Commercial Trucks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

10/15/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B H A R A T F O R G E

SECT/SH-BE-15494/49054/

October 15, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept. of Corporate Services

Corporate Communication Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra East

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE SCRIP CODE - 500493

SYMBOL - BHARATFORG

Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.

Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations - 2015.

This is to inform you that, our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent - Link Intime India Private Limited intimated vide e-mail, as enclosed, dated October 15, 2022 to the Company that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:

Sr.

Name of the

Share Cert.

Distinctive Nos.

No. of Shares

No.

Shareholder/s

No/s.

From

To

of Rs. 2/- each

1.

Mr. Manohar Panshikar

2722

7696781

7697275

495

Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar

Folio - 15494

2.

Mr. Manohar Panshikar

6977

10599586

10599670

85

Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar

Folio - 49054

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD _RT AMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholder/rightful owner after completion of required formalities.

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Forge Limited

Tejaswini Chaudhari

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encls. As above.

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED, MUNDHWA, PUNE 411 036, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.

PHONE: + 91 20 6704 2476 6704 2777 (Secretarial) Fax 020 2682 2163 CIN L25209PN1961PLC012046

Email: secretarial@bharatforge.com WEBSITE: www.bharatforge.com

Abasaheb Gaikwad

From:

instamisreports@linkintime.co.in

Sent:

Saturday, October 15, 2022 4:01 AM

To:

Abasaheb Gaikwad

Cc:

deepak.shetty@linkintime.co.in

Subject:

Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

Attachments:

ID500753.pdf

Warning: This message is from an EXTERNAL SENDER - be CAUTIOUS, particularly with links and attachments

Dear Team,

As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.

Client Name : Bharat Forge Ltd

Stop

Folio No

Name

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

Reason

Transfer

No.

Shares

Date

14 Oct

00015494

MANOHAR

2722

7696781 -

495

Lost By

2022

PANSHIKAR

7697275

Holder

Regards

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

This is an auto generated report.

=======================================================

This message has been analyzed by Deep Discovery Email Inspector.

1

Abasaheb Gaikwad

From:

instamisreports@linkintime.co.in

Sent:

Saturday, October 15, 2022 4:02 AM

To:

Abasaheb Gaikwad

Cc:

deepak.shetty@linkintime.co.in

Subject:

Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

Attachments:

ID500754.pdf

Warning: This message is from an EXTERNAL SENDER - be CAUTIOUS, particularly with links and attachments

Dear Team,

As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.

Client Name : Bharat Forge Ltd

Stop

Folio No

Name

Certificate

Distinctive

No. of

Reason

Transfer

No.

No.

Shares

Date

14 Oct

00049054

MANOHAR

6977

10599586 -

85

Lost By

2022

PANSHIKAR

10599670

Holder

Regards

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

This is an auto generated report.

=======================================================

This message has been analyzed by Deep Discovery Email Inspector.

1

Disclaimer

Bharat Forge Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 09:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
05:33aBharat Forge : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/20Bharat Forge Arm Sells Stake in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Sagar-Manas Technologies
MT
09/13Bharat Forge Arm Forms JV to Develop Electrified Drivetrains for Commercial Trucks
MT
09/12Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/15UBS Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 900 Indian Rupees From 870 Rupees, Keeps at ..
MT
08/15Nomura Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 864 Indian Rupees From 838 Rupees, Keeps ..
MT
08/12Bharat Forge Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
08/12Bharat Forge's Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q1; Shares Soar 7%
MT
08/11Bharat Forge : Quarterly Results for Jun 2022
PU
08/11Transcript : Bharat Forge Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 118 B 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net income 2023 11 684 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2023 26 483 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 348 B 4 229 M 4 229 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 079
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Forge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 747,60 INR
Average target price 819,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Mukund Saletore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund V. Mavalankar Technical Director
Madan Umakant Takale Executive Vice President & Engineering Director
Tejaswini Chaudhari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED7.12%4 229
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.40%18 903
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.54%15 849
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-23.90%13 001
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.21%12 175
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.95%6 021