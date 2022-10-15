Bharat Forge : Loss of share certificate

Re. : Loss of Share Certificate/s/ Issue of Duplicate/s.
Ref. : Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations - 2015.
This is to inform you that, our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent - Link Intime India Private Limited intimated vide e-mail, as enclosed, dated October 15, 2022 to the Company that the following Shareholders/ Surviving Shareholders / Legal Heirs have lost the Share Certificate/s and requested the company for issue of duplicates thereof as per details given below:
Sr.
Name of the
Share Cert.
Distinctive Nos.
No. of Shares
No.
Shareholder/s
No/s.
From
To
of Rs. 2/- each
1.
Mr. Manohar Panshikar
2722
7696781
7697275
495
Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar
Folio - 15494
2.
Mr. Manohar Panshikar
6977
10599586
10599670
85
Mrs. Sunanda Panshikar
Folio - 49054
Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD _RT AMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholder/rightful owner after completion of required formalities.
Kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Bharat Forge Limited
Tejaswini Chaudhari
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encls. As above.
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED, MUNDHWA, PUNE 411 036, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.
Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)
Attachments:
ID500753.pdf
Dear Team,
As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.
