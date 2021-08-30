Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Forge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500493   INE465A01025

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

(500493)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla

08/30/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian auto parts suppliers rose as much as 14% on Monday following a report electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc was in talks with at least three companies to source critical parts for its planned entry into the country.

Tesla, which is looking to set up a factory in India if it is successful with imported vehicles, is holding early talks with some companies for the supply of components such as instrument panels, windshields, differential gears, brakes and power seats, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/renewables/tesla-in-talks-with-3-local-companies-for-parts-supply/articleshow/85728000.cms?from=mdr on Sunday.

Bharat Forge Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Sandhar Technologies Ltd are understood to be among the Indian companies already supplying components to Tesla, according to the report. Shares of the three Indian firms rose as much as 6.2% to 13.7% on Monday.

Tesla, Bharat Forge, Sona BLW and Sandhar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

India's auto component makers want Tesla's potential entry to benefit the country's suppliers, and one way to achieve that is for the company to manufacture locally, the head of an industry body said https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-auto-part-makers-want-teslas-entry-benefit-local-companies-2021-08-03 earlier in August.

Reuters previously reported India was considering slashing import duties on electric cars https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-india-considers-sharp-import-tax-cuts-evs-after-tesla-lobbying-sources-2021-08-09 to as low as 40%.

The country is the world's fifth-largest car market with annual sales of 3 million vehicles, according to industry estimates, with electric vehicles (EVs) making up a fraction of the total.

However, EV sales have been gradually rising in the country as states improve charging infrastructure.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, has tweeted several times about the company's impending foray into India.

Tesla registered a local company in January and by April started scouting for locations https://www.reuters.com/article/india-tesla-idUSKBN2BV0Q3 to open showrooms in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED 0.32% 729.4 End-of-day quote.38.93%
SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 0.37% 259.05 End-of-day quote.12.63%
SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS LIMITED 0.50% 474.05 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 711.92 Delayed Quote.0.89%
All news about BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
04:12aIndian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla
RE
01:33aBHARTI AIRTEL : Indian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prosp..
RE
01:30aIndian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects
RE
01:30aIndian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects
RE
08/16BHARAT FORGE : Nomura Adjusts Bharat Forge's Price Target to 1,088 Indian Rupees..
MT
08/16LUPIN : Nomura Adjusts Lupin's Price Target to 1,297 Indian Rupees From 1,399 In..
MT
08/12BHARAT FORGE : Quarterly Results for Jun 2021
PU
08/12Bharat Forge Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/26Bharat Forge to Seek Acquisitions
CI
07/21Tata Motors Reportedly Among Big Firms Shortlisted to Bid for BEML
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 89 731 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net income 2022 8 873 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 15 402 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 340 B 4 621 M 4 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 394
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Forge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT FORGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 729,40 INR
Average target price 846,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Mukund Saletore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund V. Mavalankar Technical Director
Madan Umakant Takale Executive Vice President & Engineering Director
Tejaswini Chaudhari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED38.93%4 621
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.52.94%31 313
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.183.76%23 385
JSW STEEL LIMITED74.89%22 174
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION49.09%20 397
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.7.62%18 288