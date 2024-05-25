Bharat Heavy Electricals specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electrical and industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - equipment and systems of production, transmission and distribution of electricity (82%): turbines, generators, pumps, valves, insulators, transformers, photovoltaic panels, control systems, etc. especially for thermal, nuclear and hydraulic plants; - equipment and industrial systems (18%): electrical, electronic and mechanical equipment (compressors, engines, propulsion systems, reactors, turbines, drilling platforms, etc.) for metallurgical, oil and gas, mining, paper industries, etc. India accounts for 97.6% of net sales.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment