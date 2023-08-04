BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first-quarter on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

The the power generation equipment manufacturer's standalone net loss widened to 3.52 billion rupees ($42.5 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 1.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expected the loss to reduce to 978.2 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

BHEL's income from operations climbed 8.3% to 48.18 billion rupees.

However, the rise in revenue could not outrun an 11.8% rise in total expenses to 55.95 billion rupees.

The company has a 55% share in India's total installed coal-based power generation capacity, according to company data. Nearly three-fourth of India's electricity comes from thermal plants.

BHEL's stock closed down 1.79% at 98.95 rupees ahead of the results. ($1 = 82.8130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)