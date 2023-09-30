Bharat Parenterals Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations. The Company is engaged in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sourcing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company offers a range of products, including B-lactam antibiotics, anti-retroviral, cephalosporins antibiotics, antiprotozoal / anthelmintic, respiratory, antiallergic / anti histaminic / anticold, cleansing agents/skin infections, antibiotic, cardiovascular system, anti-diabetic, anti-tuberculosis, anti-fungal, antimalarial, gastroinestinaltract / alimentary system, anti-inflammatory / anti pyretic / analgesic, supplements, central nervous system, anesthetics, anti-viral, steroids and hormones, uterine stimulant, anticancer and other.

Sector Pharmaceuticals