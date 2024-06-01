Bharat Petroleum Corporation is one of the largest Indian oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution (99.7%): 28.5 Mt of refined crude oil and 41.2 Mt of oil products sold in 2017/18. At the end of March 2018, the group operates 2 refineries and 5,084service stations in India; - operating and production of hydrocarbons (0.3%).