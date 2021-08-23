Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharat Petroleum : India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

08/23/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of an India Rupee note

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years under a program announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia's third biggest economy.

The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference on Monday.

"The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."

The government plans to garner 1.6 trillion rupees from the road sector, 1.52 trillion rupees from railway assets, 452 billion from power transmission lines, 398.32 billion from natural gas assets and 351 billion rupees from telecommunications projects.

"This is big and bold," said Vinayak Chatterjee, non-executive chairman of Feedback Infra Group, a private infrastructure services company. He said the programme's scale and coverage is much wider than his expectation but will need an overhaul of the private-public partnership system.

The asset monetisation model has had a mixed track record with investors so far.

In the road sector government has already garnered 170 billion rupees, but India's plan to allow private players to operate some trains did not generate as much interest as expected due to regulations and contract enforcement requirements.

The government aims to monetise assets worth 880 billion in the current fiscal year that began in April, and a transparent mechanism would achieve "a fair value", Kant said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the programme would give an impetus to economic growth.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration announced a privatisation plan which would leave government ownership only in a few critical sectors.

Although coronavirus lockdowns and the subsequent downturn have slowed the privatisation process, the government still hopes to raise 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the current fiscal year to March 2022.

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to list state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India, and privatise state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and state carrier Air India Ltd.

Proceeds from privatisation are crucial for India, which witnessed a record fiscal deficit of 9.3% in the last fiscal year to March 2021, when the economy contracted by 7.3%.

By the end of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.8% and revive economic growth to 10.5%.

($1 = 74.16 rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

By Aftab Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
11:28aBHARAT PETROLEUM : India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next..
RE
10:13aBHARAT PETROLEUM : India to monetise $81 bln worth of state assets over next 4 y..
RE
08/17BHARAT PETROLEUM : India's Bharat Petroleum scoops up U.S. oil as demand rebound..
RE
08/16India's gasoline, gasoil sales fall as rains hit mobility
RE
08/13BPCL Says Exploring Merging Bina Oil Refinery with Co
CI
08/12BHARAT PETROLEUM : Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/12Indian Indices Settle in Green on Thursday; Power Grid Corporation of India S..
MT
08/12Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
08/12Indian shares inch up on energy gains; inflation data in focus
RE
08/11BHARAT PETROLEUM : India to list LIC by current fiscal year end, says govt offic..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 225 B 30 007 M 30 007 M
Net income 2021 102 B 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net Debt 2021 551 B 7 435 M 7 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 980 B 13 179 M 13 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 451,70 INR
Average target price 529,85 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padmakar Kappagantula Chairman, Managing Director & Director-HR
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa Chief Financial Officer
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
S. Bhargava Executive Director-Research & Development
Y. V. Apte Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED18.53%13 281
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION27.95%223 278
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.21%183 526
CHEVRON CORPORATION11.66%182 368
BP PLC12.97%78 988
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.58%69 503