Bharat Petroleum : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.
A Govt. of India Enterprise
3rd June 2022
The Secretary,
The Secretary,
BSE Ltd.,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400051
BSE Scrip Code: 500547
NSE Symbol : BPCL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:
Announcement of Results of Voting in respect of meeting of Equity Shareholders
Further to
our letter dated 3
rd
June 2022 regarding summary of the proceedings of
the
meeting of Equity Shareholders held on 3
rd
June 2022, we submit herewith announcement of the
results of the votes cast through remote
e-voting and e-voting at the meeting of Equity
Shareholders on Resolution along with a copy of the Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report which
would also be available on the website of the Company www.bharatpetroleum.in.
Based on the report submitted by the scrutinizer, we inform you that the Resolution proposed at
the meeting of the Equity Shareholders was passed with requisite majority.
We request you to kindly take the above on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For
arat Petroleum Corporation Limited
(
Encl.: a/a.
cc to:
Request for placing enclosed report
on
i) National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL):
ii) Singapore Stock Exchange
your website www.evoting.nsdl.corn
Bharat Bhavan, 4 & 6, Currimbhoy Road, Ballard Estate, P. B. No. 688, Mumbai• 400 001. Phone: 2217 3000/4000, Fax: 2271 3874 E-mail: info@bharatpetroleum.in Website: www.bharatpetroleum.com CIN: L23220MH1952GOI008931
Disclaimer
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 04:01:03 UTC.
