  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:28 am EDT
328.15 INR   -0.36%
12:02aBHARAT PETROLEUM : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
06/01Moody's Keeps Bharat Petroleum's Rating at Baa3; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
06/01Analysis-Indian private refiners profit from cheap Russian crude as state refiners suffer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bharat Petroleum : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

06/04/2022 | 12:02am EDT
ii I

q��.?.IJ.l c:f51CD��To, f?t'es

<>

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.

3TT«f

A Govt. of India Enterprise

Sec.3.4. l(L)

3rd June 2022

The Secretary,

The Secretary,

BSE Ltd.,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400051

BSE Scrip Code: 500547

NSE Symbol : BPCL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:

Announcement of Results of Voting in respect of meeting of Equity Shareholders

Further to

our letter dated 3

rd

June 2022 regarding summary of the proceedings of

the

meeting of Equity Shareholders held on 3

rd

June 2022, we submit herewith announcement of the

results of the votes cast through remote

e-voting and e-voting at the meeting of Equity

Shareholders on Resolution along with a copy of the Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report which

would also be available on the website of the Company www.bharatpetroleum.in.

Based on the report submitted by the scrutinizer, we inform you that the Resolution proposed at

the meeting of the Equity Shareholders was passed with requisite majority.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For

arat Petroleum Corporation Limited

(

. K

a)

Corl} any Secretary

Encl.: a/a.

cc to:

Request for placing enclosed report

on

i) National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL):

ii) Singapore Stock Exchange

your website www.evoting.nsdl.corn

  • 'lw[, 4 l?ci 6, ��. acorrt�. m?:lmffiln. 688, i:t�-400 001. QR: 2271 3000/4000, m: 2271 3874

Bharat Bhavan, 4 & 6, Currimbhoy Road, Ballard Estate, P. B. No. 688, Mumbai• 400 001. Phone: 2217 3000/4000, Fax: 2271 3874 E-mail: info@bharatpetroleum.in Website: www.bharatpetroleum.com CIN: L23220MH1952GOI008931

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 04:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 689 B 47 492 M 47 492 M
Net income 2022 101 B 1 299 M 1 299 M
Net Debt 2022 522 B 6 725 M 6 725 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 712 B 9 164 M 9 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 328,15 INR
Average target price 446,43 INR
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-14.55%9 228
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.94%411 504
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.34%345 807
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.04%223 528
BP PLC30.50%104 190
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.75%75 546