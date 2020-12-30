Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive-India eyes asset sales to partly fund higher spending next year-sources

12/30/2020 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to spend more next fiscal year than this year's budgeted $415 billion and prioritise infrastructure projects, relying on asset sales of around $40 billion for some of the funding, two people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

After largely keeping its purse strings in check as the coronavirus pandemic choked businesses and threw millions out of jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is keen to bring the economy back onto a solid growth path with the budget to be presented on Feb. 1.

Actual spending in the current fiscal year ending March 31 could be lower than the original target of 30.4 trillion rupees, but will be higher than last year's 26.86 trillion rupees, one of the sources said.

"Supporting growth (and) infrastructure spending is the priority now, not fiscal-deficit math," said one of the sources.

"But it is not that the spending will suddenly increase from 30 to 35 trillion rupees (when) our revenues are falling. The only ways to generate funds are through asset sales and borrowing."

Both sources declined to identified as they were not authorised to discuss budget deliberations.

The Ministry of Finance did not respond to an email seeking comment.

India had aimed to raise more than $28 billion this fiscal year by selling stakes in companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Container Corp of India, Shipping Corp of India and Air India, and by listing Life Insurance Corp, but the pandemic delayed the process.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Reuters early this month that the economy would expand in the next financial year and that if "I don't spend now the revival is going to get deferred and we can't afford that".

For the current fiscal year, India's deficit is likely to rise to 12 trillion rupees to 13 trillion rupees, much higher than the budgeted 7.9 trillion, mainly due to a revenue shortfall of 5 trillion rupees to 6 trillion rupees, said one of the sources.

India's economy contracted a record 23.9% in the June quarter, before recovering slightly to contract 7.5% in September quarter.

($1 = 73.2336 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Aftab Ahmed and Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.35% 382.85 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 1.26% 397.45 End-of-day quote.-30.50%
THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED -2.28% 85.75 End-of-day quote.38.31%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
06:06aExclusive-India eyes asset sales to partly fund higher spending next year-sou..
RE
12/22Indian refiners' November crude processing hits eight-month high
RE
12/22Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in Gujarat
RE
12/21BHARAT PETROLEUM : Government opens bids to sell majority stake in Shipping Corp..
RE
12/21EXCLUSIVE : India plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations..
RE
12/17BPCL Board Approves Acquisition of Remaining Stake in JV
MT
12/17MARKET CHATTER : India's Oil Companies Raise Cooking Gas Price for Second Time i..
MT
12/16Indian shares close at record high on financial, IT sector boost
RE
12/16India's December 1-15 diesel sales down 5.2% y/y - prelim data
RE
12/15Bharat Petroleum Plans to Acquire Remaining 36.62% Stake in JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 066 B 28 178 M 28 178 M
Net income 2021 70 196 M 957 M 957 M
Net Debt 2021 553 B 7 538 M 7 538 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 828 B 11 282 M 11 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 452,58 INR
Last Close Price 381,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Padmakar Kappagantula Chairman, Managing Director & Director-HR
Neelakantapillai Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
S. Bhargava Executive Director-Research & Development
Y. V. Apte Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-22.39%11 282
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.86%174 499
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.69%172 252
BP PLC-44.37%71 484
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.37%70 338
NESTE OYJ92.01%56 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ