Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-India likely to trim fiscal deficit target as Omicron cases rise - sources

01/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is aiming for a fiscal deficit of 6.3% to 6.5% of gross domestic product for the next financial year, a less ambitious target than previously planned as COVID-19 infections threaten the economic recovery, three government officials said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to unveil the 2022/2023 federal budget on Feb. 1 and officials said the thinking was that sharp cuts in government expenditure could hurt growth prospects.

India's case load of coronavirus infections is surging, fuelled by the Omicron variant and the worry is that consumer and business spending will be hit, leaving the government with little choice but to step in.

The plan now is to target a 30-50 basis point cut in the fiscal deficit for the next financial year, the officials involved in the discussions said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Policymakers were hoping to bring down the fiscal deficit by a wider margin, after cutting the deficit by 240 basis points to 6.8% in the current fiscal year ending in March.

Some private economists and brokerages said the fiscal deficit could be brought down to around 5% of GDP from 9.4% in 2020/21, after the winding down of pandemic stimulus and surge in revenue receipts.

Rising coronavirus cases have forced many states to impose restrictions, raising concerns among policymakers that falling consumer sentiment could affect the pace of the economic recovery and all budget calculations.

Asia's third-largest economy could miss the 10% growth target for the current 2021/22 fiscal year as the new Omicron variant is seen disrupting economic activity through January-March and may also dampen sentiment in the next financial year, officials said.

And, the economic growth target would not be more than 7% for the next financial year beginning April, two officials said.

The finance minister is set to unveil new targets for government spending, tax receipts and economic growth while presenting her third annual budget in parliament.

"The (budget) discussions are on," one of the officials said, adding the government aimed to bring down the deficit and increase capital spending while keeping revenue spending flat.

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment for the story.

India's economy has been recovering since mobility curbs were lifted in June, but economists fear that new restrictions could drag on growth in the coming months. The economy contracted 7.3% in the last fiscal year.

Any signs of economic slowdown and a higher fiscal deficit target, economists said, could delay the normalisation of the accommodative stance of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, which would meet from Feb. 7-9 after the presentation of the budget.

"We are likely to miss the divestment (privatisation) target

by a wide margin," one of the officials said, adding that sale of companies such as BPCL, banks and insurance companies would be postponed to the next financial year.

The government has so far raised 93.3 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), a fraction of the 1.75 trillion rupees target in receipts from privatisation in the current fiscal year, while higher tax collections have helped narrow the fiscal deficit.

($1 = 74.4930 Indian rupees)

(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar


© Reuters 2022
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
05:12aExclusive-India likely to trim fiscal deficit target as Omicron cases rise - sources
RE
01/05Bharat Petroleum Divestment Seen Delayed Till Next Financial Year
MT
01/05Privatization of BPCL Reportedly May Be Pushed to Next Fiscal Year
CI
01/03India's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand
RE
2021Surya Roshni Bags New Order Worth Nearly $17 Million
MT
2021India refiners' November crude processing at near 2-year high
RE
2021Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Bharat Petroleum Tanks 6%
MT
2021Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Bajaj Finance Climbs 3%
MT
2021India's Dec 1-15 gasoil sales rise as industries crank up, data shows
RE
2021India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 365 B 45 185 M 45 185 M
Net income 2022 91 571 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net Debt 2022 442 B 5 941 M 5 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 856 B 11 520 M 11 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 394,70 INR
Average target price 539,53 INR
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED2.40%11 520
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.09%282 591
CHEVRON CORPORATION4.15%235 602
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.28%211 191
BP PLC7.35%94 620
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.79%76 831